Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officer’s statement on veto of HB 5105

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The following is a statement by Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, on the veto of HB 5105, which would have removed vaccination requirements for students in virtual public schools and allow private and parochial schools to set their own standards.

“I am grateful to Governor Jim Justice for putting the welfare of West Virginia’s children first today when he vetoed HB 5105,” Eshenaur said. “His leadership on this matter is inspiring. He’s a father, grandfather, coach and advocate for education. Today, he showed that our children’s future is more important than any agenda.

“Thank you, Governor Justice. Your veto letter shows us that you listened not only to the science and data presented by a multitude of medical professionals, but you heard and understood the concerns about the lasting impact of HB 5105 on the health of the state’s children from the adults closest to it — parents, teachers and school administrators. You’ve done a truly positive thing for the Mountain State,” Eshenaur said.