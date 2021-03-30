Justice urges vaccination, questions those who won’t vaccinate

By Jess Mancini, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governor Monday again encouraged residents to vaccinate against the COVID-19 coronavirus on the anniversary of the first death from the virus in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice led a prayer during his Monday morning pandemic briefing, citing the anniversary of the first death and warning people while the numbers may have improved, things can turn around.

“I’m telling you this thing is not over,” Justice said. “Close, but not done.”

The first person confirmed as a death from virus-related complications was on March 29, 2020, an 88-year-old woman from Marion County. The death count as of Monday was 2,638 people, an additional 10 from Friday to Monday morning.

“It’s hard to celebrate we only got 10 deaths,” Justice said…

