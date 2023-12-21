Justice Tim Armstead to be Chief Justice in 2024

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Justice Tim Armstead will be Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia beginning January 1, 2024.

Justice William R. “Bill” Wooton

The Supreme Court has also designated Justice William R. “Bill” Wooton as chief justice in 2025. Justice Wooton will serve as acting chief justice in 2024 whenever Justice Armstead is disqualified from a case or if he is otherwise unable to serve.

Justice Armstead previously served as chief justice in 2020. He was appointed to the Supreme Court and took office on September 25, 2018. He was elected to the Supreme Court on November 6, 2018, and re elected on June 9, 2020, to a 12-year term.

Chief Justice Walker said, “I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish this year. Under Chief Justice Armstead, the court will remain committed to transparency, accountability, and civics education.”

“I am honored that my colleagues have chosen me to be chief justice again,” said Justice Armstead. “I thank Chief Justice Walker for the outstanding work she has done this year in enhancing the Court’s outreach and accessibility, particularly through establishing the West Virginia Judicial Learning Center. In the next year, I plan to continue her work in making our court more open to our citizens. I also intend to focus on issues related to the judiciary’s involvement in child abuse and neglect matters and the need to attract and retain qualified guardians ad litem who represent our most vulnerable children.”

Justice Wooton said, “I applaud Chief Justice Walker for her accomplishments this year, and I look forward to working with Chief Justice Armstead in 2024.”