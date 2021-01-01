By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last 10 out of 12 months of 2020 were some of the most challenging of Jim Justice’s tenure as Governor of West Virginia. But the long-time businessman sees good things in West Virginia’s future, both for 2021 and beyond.

While there have been many stormy seas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia in March — more than 1,300 deaths, a shutdown of the economy for more than a month, many residents still unemployed, and state and local health officials and members of the West Virginia National Guard working long hours — Justice praised West Virginians for their resilience in 2020.

“I want all West Virginians to know just how proud I am of all them,” Justice said. “When it really boils down to it, they’ve done a heck of a job. That’s all there is to it.”

For Justice, 2020 started pretty good. By March, the legislative session wrapped up and Justice got most of his priorities through the budgetary process. The Legislature adopted a compromise general revenue budget for fiscal year 2021 starting July 1, totaling $4.574 billion…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/01/justice-looks-back-at-hard-2020-expresses-optimism-for-2021/