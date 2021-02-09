By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and his team talked about the new Walgreens partnership with the state to administer an extra 5,800 vaccine doses per week across West Virginia.

Walgreens is the state’s designated partner for the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The 5,800 doses for Walgreens are on top of the 28,800 weekly Operation Warp Speed doses, said Joint Interagency Task Force Director James Hoyer. Right now, Walgreens is part of and working with the JIATF and is receiving names of eligible residents – those age 65 and up, and critical health care workers – from the Everbridge online preregistration system.

Local Walgreens stores receive the names of residents in their locale and contact them for appointments, Hoyer said. As Everbridge develops, that system will eventually take care of appointments and contact residents to let them know when and where to show up…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/02/08/justice-and-team-describe-vaccine-partnership-with-walgreens/