Just a friendly wager: West Virginia neighbors remain friends despite political differences

By Jennifer Compston-Strough, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — A good-natured bet between neighbors is demonstrating that Americans who disagree about politics can still be friends.

Bob Mills, a registered Democrat but also an ardent supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, is now flying a “Biden President 2020” flag on the front of his home. He is doing so after making a wager against his neighbor, Koel Davia, with Mills asserting that Trump would win the 2020 election. The terms of their contest called for the loser to fly the flag of the opposing candidate’s campaign for one week after Inauguration Day.

Davia, who lives directly across the street from Mills in the village of Belmont, said it all started after he acquired a Biden banner to fly from the flagpole on his property. He said a day or so later, Mills had posted about eight yard signs in support of Trump.

“I thought, ‘I guess I’ve got to order more Biden flags,’ and kind of doubled down, and it just kind of went from there,” Davia said.

Soon their properties on opposite sides of Brown Street were covered in signs, banners and images touting their differing views…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2021/01/just-a-friendly-wager-belmont-men-remain-friends-despite-political-differences/