Juneteenth celebrants in West Virginia look forward to change

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law this week making Juneteenth an official federal holiday, however, supporters of the bill say this recognition is just the first step.

The Upper Monongahela River Valley Juneteenth Celebration kicked off at Windmill Park in Fairmont on Saturday. Organizers had food, games, vendors and speakers for anyone to come enjoy and celebrate.

The Marion County Rescue Squad, the Fairmont Fire Department and Fairmont Police gave kids tours of their vehicles. The Fire Department brought a ladder truck to take kids for a ride in the bucket.

Last year, Juneteenth wasn’t fully celebrated in Fairmont due to COVID-19, so this year it’s back in full force.

This year’s Juneteenth struck a different tone nationally, as Congress approved the bill this week. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice followed soon after, making it a state holiday as well…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/juneteenth-celebrants-look-forward-to-change/article_53dcbfaa-d13d-11eb-bf2d-d7dacc72bc64.html