Judge takes no action on motion to dismiss filed in China energy suit; asks parties to narrow FOIA search

MORGANTOWN — Judge Russell Clawges took no action on a motion by WVU to dismiss a lawsuit filed by nonprofit Appalachian Mountain Advocates Inc., involving a rejected Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Clawges took the motion under advisement and gave WVU seven days to file a brief with additional information after the two parties appeared in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Monday to argue the dismissal motion.

He also asked the two parties work to identify which parts of the case they agree on and to work together to narrow the terms of a search requested in the FOIA. Clawges said he would consider if the case needs to move forward to discovery at a later date. …

