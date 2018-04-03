Judge orders Greenbrier resort companies to pay out nearly $1.5M in two lawsuits
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A judge ordered companies tied to The Greenbrier resort, which is owned by Gov. Jim Justice, to pay out nearly $1.5 million last month in two lawsuits settled in federal court.
Special Event Service and Rental, a Tennessee corporation, alleged in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in December that The Greenbrier Hotel Corp. borrowed equipment that was damaged on the day of the deadly June 2016 floods that ravaged West Virginia.
In a consent judgment filed in the same court, the resort and Old White Charities, the nonprofit that puts on The Greenbrier Classic PGA golf tournament every summer, must pay $622,980.90, along with more than $44,000 in interest and counting — which is more than $85 per day.
