Judge orders Gov. Justice’s company to release financial info to US attorney

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal court ordered a coal company owned by Gov. Jim Justice to release its financial information to federal prosecutors and make its employees available for depositions.

The court order, signed by U.S. District Judge Irene Berger and filed Wednesday, comes after prosecutors indicated that Justice Energy Co., an asset owned by the governor, might not have the means to pay its $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions.

Attorneys for Justice Energy must provide all requested information — including a financial statement form requesting information on the company’s assets, accounts receivable, other judgments or liens against it, bank holdings, available credit and expenses — by Jan. 25, per the order.

