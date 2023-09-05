John Duty of Hurricane takes another WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Logan Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — John Duty of Hurricane shot his second Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Tuesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Logan Country Club with a one over par 71. His first Low Round was in August at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 40 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Duty winning the Silver Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Chester Guzak of Snowshoe;

Senior Net: Donald Plumley of Barboursville;

Silver Net: Bruce Caswell of Charleston;

Gold Gross: John Drake of Cottageville; and

Gold Net: Bob White of Hurricane.

“We’re always happy to have WVGA events here and love seeing our Senior Series friends,” said Logan’s Head Golf Professional Ron Curry.

Click here for today’s full results.

The Senior Series is back in action Wed., Sept. 27, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason. For more information please visit wvga.org.

