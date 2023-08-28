John Duty of Hurricane wins WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Edgewood Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — John Duty of Hurricane shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Monday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston with a three under par 68.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 94 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Duty winning the Silver Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Chuck Workman of Marlinton;

Senior Net: Franklin McClung of Charleston;

Silver Net: Donald Duty of Chapmanville;

Gold Gross: Thomas Turner of Hurricane; and

Gold Net: Michael Wylie of White Sulphur Springs

“The Senior Series is always fun to get to watch all the guys who have played all these years get together again,” said Edgewood’s Head Golf Professional Craig Berner. “The golf course is in great condition and the weather was perfect today.”

Click here for today’s full results.



The Senior Series is back in action Tues. Sept. 5, at Logan Country Club in Chapmanville. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.