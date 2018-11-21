Jefferson delegate Moore files pre-candidacy papers for 2020 W.Va. treasurer race
The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A lame-duck Republican delegate from Jefferson County on Tuesday announced his interest in candidacy for state treasurer, the only elected state-level office currently occupied by a Democrat.
West Virginia House Delegate Riley Moore filed pre-candidacy papers for the 2020 election with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office Tuesday morning and announced his campaign on social media in the afternoon.
In a statement on Facebook, Moore said he would be “exploring this run” for treasurer during the next year.
