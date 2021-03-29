Jefferson County Schools introduces redesigned summer programming for West Virginia students

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jefferson County Schools is committing itself to catching up on learning and teaching students to love schools again after a year of uncertainty and loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With that focus in mind, the district has completely reimagined summer school to create a new experience for students.

What is being dubbed the JCS Summer Experience will offer a chance for students to recapture learning they may have lost during the pandemic, but more than that, it will be a chance to catch up on so munch more, including friendships, buildings social skills and developing emotional resilience, according to a press release from the district. The program will include hands-on learning in science, art and math while also including social-skills building activities, cooperative learning and outdoor play.

The district redesigned the program with the whole child in mind, addressing academic, mental, psychical and social needs.

“This will not b the summer school of yesteryear,” the release said. “It is a complete reinvention that blends remedial and advanced academics with the positive social elements of summer camp. JCS has taken a mindful approach to building social/emotional resilience for an experience that will prepare students to launch into the new school year with enthusiasm and better preparation for success.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/jefferson-co-schools-introduces-redesigned-summer-programming/article_02a098a7-29c0-5e73-b24f-bc796793d1f9.html