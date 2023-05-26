Jared Gregory of Summersville was medalist at ‘Last Chance’ Qualifier for 104th WV Amateur Championship in Mt. Clare

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The seventh and “last chance” qualifier for the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Thursday at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Mt. Clare.

Jared Gregory of Summersville was the Medalist with a four over par 76. Other highlights of the day included Ryan Bashour of Morgantown, Carson O’Dell of Hurricane, Drew Pingley of Morgantown and Mario Saludes of Wheeling each scoring three birdies on the day.

Other major event presenters include United Bank and The Greenbrier.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship. There were 69 players competing on May 25 for six qualifying spots in the Championship. The other qualifying players from today were:

Brian Sigman of Hurricane, (+6) 78;

Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, (+8) 80;

Caleb Lee of Fairmont, (+8) 80;

Cameron Fallon of Parkersburg, (+9) 81; and

Taylor Fry of Lavalette, (+9) 81.

“The full slate of nearly 70 golfers we had today speaks well of Bel Meadow and the West Virginia Golf Association, each looking for one of six spots,” said Bel Meadow’s General Manager Randy Workman. “We enjoy being the last qualifier on the way to The Greenbrier, and we’re pleased our course is in such good shape.” “We’d like to thank all the golfers for competing in these seven qualifiers,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg. “We wish the qualifiers and alternates good luck at The Greenbrier,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “

The Amateur Championship will take place May 28-31 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 103 years.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.