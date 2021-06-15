‘It’s everything to us’: West Virginians honor American flag on its day

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just as member Vickie Trickett was going into the history of how Betsy Ross was enlisted to stitch the American flag, the hailstones began pelting the roof of Elks Lodge 411 like bombs bursting in air.

Monday was Flag Day, a national holiday, which for 72 years has honored the red, white and blue weave of the American flag as it continues to wave over the Republic.

President Harry Truman signed the day into law in 1949 while the country was still staggering somewhat in the aftermath of World War II.

From its perch on Chestnut Ridge Road, Elks Lodge 411 honored the flag on its day, as its national organization has done since 1908.

In keeping with local tradition at the lodge, members of Morgantown’s Chapter 306 of the Vietnam Veterans of America helped with the program – which was rain-shortened, as another spate of bad weather blew in…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/14/its-everything-to-us-elks-vietnam-vets-honor-american-flag-on-its-day/