Investiture Ceremony for New Kanawha Judge Dave Hardy on Jan. 12

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dave Hardy will be sworn in as a circuit judge in Kanawha County during a ceremony at noon on Friday, January 12 in the ceremonial courtroom in the historic Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia St. East, Charleston.

The ceremony is open to the public and the media.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Hardy to the bench in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) to replace Judge Joanna Tabit, who passed away September 29.

Hardy is a native of Pratt in Kanawha County. He has two bachelor’s degrees: one in history and government and another in accounting from West Virginia University Institute of Technology. He has a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. He is also a certified public accountant.

Hardy was a member of Charleston City Council (1995-2001), a Kanawha County Commissioner (2001 2017), and Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue (2017-2023). While a cabinet secretary, he was also the governor’s designee on the Municipal Home Rule Board, Investment Management Board, and the Board of Treasury Investments.

He has more than 33 years of experience in the private practice of law. He became a partner at Jackson Kelly in 1993 and, in 2012, he formed the Hardy Pence law firm. He has been named a “Best Lawyer in America” in energy law, as well as a “Top Lawyer” in West Virginia. He has lectured throughout the United States on occupational and mine health and safety law and, at the time of his appointment to the bench, he taught graduate classes on public budgeting and contract management at West Virginia State University.

Hardy lives in Charleston with his wife, Nadia. They have two children.