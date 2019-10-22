International Charity Fraud Week: Attorney General Morrisey, Secretary of State Warner urge caution with fundraisers

From the office of the Attorney General:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner, in coordination with International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, joined state, federal and global charity partners Tuesday in urging donors to use caution with fundraisers.

Attending Monday’s kick off for the International Charity Fraud Awareness Week in West Virginia with a proclamation signing and press conference were, from left, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, WVSOS’ Dave Gilpin, Paul Daugherty of Philanthropy-West Virginia and the Non-Profit Association of West Virginia; Rich Stonestreet of AARP-West Virginia. WV Press Photo/Don Smith

When considering making a charitable donation, choose the organization wisely. Make sure the donation will support the intended cause.

“Charity Fraud Awareness Week is an annual opportunity for us to focus everyone’s attention on the tremendous and positive impact charitable giving has on West Virginia,” Secretary Warner said. “It’s important that we all work together to make sure that donations made by our citizens are made to legitimate and properly registered charities. I am pleased to work with the Attorney General, AARP and leaders of our non-profit business community to keep charity scams out of West Virginia.”

“Charitable giving is a wonderful way to support many worthy causes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However, failing to protect information can lead to identity theft and financial fraud, so it’s important to consider the tips offered by this week’s joint awareness initiative.”

Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia. That information can be accessed through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

Additional tips to keep in mind when considering a fundraiser include:

Research before making a donation.

Be aware that scammers may make the caller ID show a local number or the number of a well-known organization.

Never feel pressure to donate immediately.

Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations via cash, gift cards or wire transfer.

Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security.

Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports the recipient in need.

International Charity Fraud Awareness Week continues through Friday, Oct. 25. The coordinated effort strives to help charities and consumers avoid charity fraud and promote wise giving.



West Virginia’s Attorney General and Secretary of State – in conjunction with the West Virginia Nonprofit Association, Philanthropy West Virginia and AARP West Virginia – are participating with the National Association of State Charities Officials, the Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. partners, in addition to the Charities Commission for England & Wales, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, New Zealand Charities Service, and the Office of the Scottish Regulator, among other non-governmental participants.



Any West Virginian solicited to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.