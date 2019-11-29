Interfaith group to discuss concerns about natural gas cracker plant development near Moundsville, W.Va.

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Area churches on both sides of the Ohio River are forming a group to try to positively influence decisions about the cracker plant proposed for the old Ohio Edison Co. power plant site along the river in Dilles Bottom, Ohio.

A second meeting of the Ohio Valley Interfaith Consortium is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Powhatan Point Church of the Nazarene, 100 Ohio 7 South, Powhatan Point.

Members of the consortium said participation on Dec. 3 – and joining the consortium — is open to all area clergy and laypersons without serious conflicts of interest. All Ohio Valley congregations, from at least Belmont and Monroe counties in Ohio, and Marshall, Ohio and Tyler counties in West Virginia, are invited to take part.

The Dilles Bottom construction site is across the river from Moundsville.

