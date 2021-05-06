Insurance company files federal lawsuit alleging Governor Justice family company failed to pay $166,000 in deductibles

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON W.Va. — An insurance company has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a company consisting of Gov. Jim Justice and his adult children owes it $166,000 for claims that it submitted for coverage under workers’ compensation and employers’ liability insurance policies.

New York-based Starr Indemnity & Liability Company filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday, alleging that Justice Family Group LLC has failed and refused to pay deductibles under policies covering June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2020, that provided insurance coverage for the Justice company’s liabilities.

Both policies have per accident deductibles of $1 million when a bodily injury occurs by accident and per employee deductibles of $1 million when a bodily injury occurs by disease, according to the lawsuit.

Justice Family Group is a limited liability company in the Management of Companies and Enterprises sector, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. That sector includes establishments that hold securities of companies to own a controlling interest in them, making or influencing their management decisions, per the federal North American Industry Classification System…

