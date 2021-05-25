Infrastructure talks stall as GOP balks at offer

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite cautious optimism last week, negotiations for infrastructure legislation hit rocks over the weekend possibly hindering the goal of reaching a deal by Memorial Day.

Negotiations between U.S. Senate Republicans and officials representing President Joe Biden ended Friday with no progress toward a deal after White House officials presented a compromise that was still too expensive for Republican lawmakers.

According to a memo to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., from White House negotiators, Biden agreed to reduce his American Jobs Plan price tag from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

The reduced price was due do spinning off parts of the original American Jobs Plan dealing with manufacturing research and development and supply chain investments into other bills pending before Congress, reducing the plan’s broadband funding to match Republican proposals, and reducing the amount of funding for roads, bridges, and other major projects from $158 billion to $120 billion…

