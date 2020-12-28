Incoming Chief Justice Jenkins to bring people and the courts of West Virginia closer together

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Justice Evan Jenkins, the incoming chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for 2021, said there was still work to do to restore faith in the judicial branch but the court is heading in a good direction.

“We’re going to get off the bench and get out into the public to not only share with public the reforms we put in place, but to reassure them that our commitment will continue and our work is not done,” Jenkins said in a phone interview talking about his goals for the next year.

Jenkins was chosen by his fellow justices to be the next chief justice according to a Nov. 20 announcement by the Supreme Court. He will succeed current Chief Justice Tim Armstead, whose turn as the court’s leader is up at the end of the year.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my colleagues to lead the court and our state’s third branch of government,” Jenkins said…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2020/12/incoming-chief-justice-jenkins-to-bring-people-and-the-courts-closer-together/