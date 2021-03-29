Income tax plan debate continues as end of West Virginia legislative session nears

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As Gov. Jim Justice has continued to tour the state in an effort to sell residents on the merits of his plan to phase out the personal income tax, lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislature have been debating their own tax reform ideas.

House Bill 3300, which was quickly passed by the House Finance Committee last week, would reduce income taxes by $150 million a year over the course of 12 years. However, the bill does not propose any new taxes or tax increases to offset the loss of revenues.

Justice’s plan would immediately reduce state income taxes by 60% while imposing a number of other tax increases. These include increasing the consumer sales tax, increasing taxes on soft drinks, cigarettes and alcohol and imposing taxes on some professional services.

Justice has repeatedly said his tax plan is a strategy that will drive economic development and encourage people to move to the state...

