Income tax phase-out bill squeaks by in West Virginia Senate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The leader of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee tried one last time Wednesday to craft a plan Gov. Jim Justice and the House of Delegates could accept.

The Senate voted 18-16 in favor of House Bill 3300, the bill being used to phase-out the personal income tax in West Virginia, losing five Republican state senators.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, presented a strike-and-insert amendment to HB 3300 that wiped out the original committee proposal in favor of a plan that tried to get closer to a new proposal presented Monday night by Justice.

Tarr, Justice and other supporters of phasing out the personal income tax believe that now is the right time to start phasing it out in order to bring in new residents…

