Immunization policy on agenda at West Virginia State Board of Education May 14 meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. Building 6, State Board Room, West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston, WV.

Included in the agenda (attached) is immunization policy.

During the session just ended, the West Virginia Legislature rejected, by a 56-42 vote in the House of Delegates, any weakening of the law which requires vaccinations for all public-school children. The law allows only medical exemptions.

Despite the legislature’s action, the governor issued an executive order that attempts to overrule state law and requires public schools to allow religious and ‘philosophical’ exemptions, based simply upon a statement signed by a parent or guardian.

The State Superintendent issued a directive to county school boards to follow the law, medical exemptions only. That directive, at the governor’s insistence, was rescinded. It is believed that the Board of Education will consider whether it will follow the state law, or the governor’s order, which bypasses the legislature.

Several members of the public will be speaking in support of upholding West Virginia’s immunization law.

“It’s critical that our school children have the maximum protection from dangerous and preventable diseases, which our current law provides,” said Rick Staton, former Majority Leader of the House of Delegates. “It is also critical, as a matter of sound policy and fairness, that we do not have the executive branch trying to do an end-run around the will of the people as reflected in laws set forth by the Legislature.”

“We support the State Superintendent’s original directive for public schools to accept only medical exemptions from immunization, as required by law,” said Staton.

https://wvde.us/sites/default/files/2025-05/Agenda%2005.14.25.pdf