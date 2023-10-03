Ian Patrick takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Guyan Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ian Patrick of Huntington shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Monday’s Senior Series event — hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores — at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington with an even par 71.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 94 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Patrick winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Mike Workman of Weston;

Silver Gross: Glenn Yost of Logan;

Silver Net: Stan Skiles of WIlliamstown;

Gold Gross: David Grubb of Charleston;

Gold Net: Michael Wylie of White Sulphor Springs;

Diamond Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

Diamond Net: James MacKnight of West Columbia.

“We’re always glad to have a sold-out crowd today, as we often do, and we’re happy to have the WVGA Senior Series events here,” said Guyan’s Head Golf Professional Rick Ellison “The course is in good condition for today’s event.”

Click here for today’s full results.



The Senior Series is back in action Mon., Oct. 9, at Parkersburg Country Club. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.