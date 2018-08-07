I think you missed a spot: Painters go to new heights on Green Bank Telescope

By SUZANNE STEWART

The Pocahontas Times

GREEN BANK, W.Va. — There is no denying that the Green Bank Telescope is a one-of-a-kind instrument, and the individuals who work with it are making some of the most groundbreaking discoveries in astronomy, science and engineering.

With the focus on the work of the telescope, it’s easy to forget the people who maintain it and make sure all its parts are in working order.

Those are the summer workers – the ones who replace car-sized plates on the telescope’s tracks and hang 200 feet in the air in buckets to paint the steel structure underneath the dish.

