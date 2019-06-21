Hurricane, W.Va., residents raise awareness, funds to fight Alzheimer’s Disease today

Press release from Alzheimer’s Disease:

HURRICANE, W.Va. – Today (Friday, June 21) is the summer solstice and the day with the most light. Hurricane residents will join advocates across the world as they participate in ‘The Longest Day’ to help fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Together, they’ll use their creativity and passion to raise awareness and money to advance care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® and International Day of Yoga – both of which are in June.

The Longest Day aims to light up the path for the first Alzheimer’s survivor. Participants will gather at the Hurricane City Park to enjoy an hour of blissful yoga should they choose. Memories & Mindfulness, hosted by Trinity Yoga of West Virginia will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will cost $5. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®.

Then, at 9:30 p.m. this evening, the Light the Way 5K Glow Run & Walk takes place where participants armed with glow necklaces will race to the finish line. Registration begins onsite at 8:30 p.m. and will cost $35.

About Alzheimer’s

Every 65 seconds someone in the country develops Alzheimer’s. With more than five million Americans living with the disease, it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In West Virginia, more than 37,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 107,000 families and friends are providing care for their loved ones. Visitalz.org/thelongestday for more information on The Longest Day® and Tristateracer to register for the race on Friday.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900 for more information.