Hurricane High School wins opening event of Callaway Junior Tour High School Series

Savannah Hawkins, Tanner Sutphin, Kellen Pauley and Carson O’Dell on top at Bel Meadow Country Club

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour High School Series, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), opened its 2023 season with the WVGA Invitational at Bel Meadow Country Club in Mt. Clare today.

Hurricane High School won the opening event of the four-event series, with a combined score of 16 over par 232. Team members were Savannah Hawkins, Tanner Sutphin, Kellen Pauley and Carson O’Dell.

Each school has a team of four players, with the best three scores counting as the team’s total score. The series, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 96 golfers on 24 high school teams from across West Virginia.

The remaining schools in the top five were Morgantown, Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport A and Wheeling Central.

The five players with the lowest individual scores received Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Medalist trophies. Those were awarded to Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, Caleb Young of Fairmont Senior, Javier Crespo-Gomez of Elkins, Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport A and Landon Prager of Wheeling Central.

“We had a good crowd today, with nearly 100 kids from around the state, and the course was in great shape,” said Bel Meadow’s owner Randy Workman. “Lucas Ware and the WVGA folks did a great job with this event. We look forward to having them back next year.”

Teams participating today were from the following high schools: Bridgeport (2 teams), Brooke, Buckhannon Upshur, East Fairmont, Elkins, Fairmont Senior, George Washington (2 teams), Gilmer County, Grafton, Hurricane, Morgantown, Parkersburg (2 teams), Petersburg, Philip Barbour, Pocahontas County, Point Pleasant, Roane County, Trinity Christian, University (2 teams) and Wheeling Central.

Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.

The High School Series is in action again Monday, August 7, with the Capital City Classic at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18 and the High School Series for school teams. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.