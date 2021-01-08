Huntington, W.Va., man again donates stimulus check to food bank

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — While many need to use emergency funding provided by the federal government last week to pay bills or get groceries, one Huntington man donated his federal stimulus check for the second time to help those who are hungry.

Shannon Harshbarger, American Legion Post 16 commander and a volunteer at Trinity Helping Hands food pantry at the Trinity Church of God, donated the entirety of his $1,200 federal stimulus check to Facing Hunger Foodbank in April last year, and on Thursday he did it again with his $600 stimulus payment.

“It’s a chance to give back,” Harshbarger said. “I am truly blessed in my life, but I know that due to this pandemic there are many folks hurting right now, so I want to continue to serve. I am also a Christian and it’s the right thing for me to do.”

The funds will provide over 9,000 meals in the 17 communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio that the food bank serves…

