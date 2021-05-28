Human Rights Commission discusses West Virginia legislative session and transgender focus group

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Members of the Human Rights Commission learned firsthand at its Wednesday meeting about a federal lawsuit filed challenging West Virginia’s new law banning transgender athletes from female sports.

Andrew Schneider, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group Fairness West Virginia, answered questions about the suit, which involves an 11-year-old transgender girl who comes from a family of track athletes. According to the law as currently written, she cannot participate in cross country as a transgender female.

Schneider said opposing the bill during this year’s legislative session was a grueling fight.

“I can safely say that in my 20 years of legislation advocacy in both the Connecticut and West Virginia legislatures both representing Fairness WV and ACLU of West Virginia and ACLU of Connecticut over the course of those 20 years. This was hands down the worst legislative session I’ve ever lobbied,” Schneider said…

