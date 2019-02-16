House of Delegates passes bill to move medical marijuana program forward

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday meant to allow the state’s stalled medical marijuana program to begin.

West Virginia passed a medical marijuana law in 2017 to take effect in July of this year, but the state treasurer’s office has said no banks will agree to handle the revenue, noting that U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart frequently makes anti-marijuana legalization public comments.

House Bill 2538, sponsored by Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, expands the definition of “financial institutions” that can “provide banking services for the fees, penalties, and taxes collected” through the medical marijuana program, then later transfer the money to the state. It passed in an 89-7 vote.