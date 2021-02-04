West Virginia House of Delegates leaders focus on regulations, taxes, education

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican and Democratic leaders in the West Virginia House of Delegates laid out their top agenda items Wednesday during the second day of the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead.

Members of the press heard from House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor; and House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson. The House Democratic Caucus was represented by House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha; and House Minority Leader Pro Tempore Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.

Much like the state Senate, Hanshaw said the House is taking precautions to limit any possible spread of COVID-19 among lawmakers and staff. Galleries are being used to spread out lawmakers and press in the typically cramped House chamber, committee meetings will be held either in the chamber or the House Government Organization Committee room due to its size, and audio livestreaming of meetings will continue to be available for the public, press, and interest groups.

“We will be making a game-day decision each day and each week about access … when committees will meet and their agendas,” Hanshaw said…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/02/house-of-delegates-leaders-focus-on-regulations-taxes-education/