House committee approves bill critics say aims to keep Confederate monuments on West Virginia Capitol grounds

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN – The House Government Organization Committee on Monday approved a bill opponents say is aimed at keeping Confederate monuments on state Capitol grounds. It will head to the full House next.

HB 2174 is called the West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act. The presence of some Capitol grounds monuments – such as the Stonewall Jackson statue in front of the Capitol at the east end and the Robert C. Byrd statue in the rotunda – have been called into question because of their associations with racism.

It lists a number of items: monuments, memorials, nameplates, plaques, schools, streets, bridges, buildings, parks, preserves and reserves.

It says if they’re built or named in honor of military figures, events or organizations from all wars since the French and Indian War to now, and it’s located on public property, it can’t be relocated, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated or otherwise disturbed.

Other provisions wrap in things honoring labor unions, African-American civil rights and Native Americans…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/03/15/house-committee-approves-bill-critics-say-aims-to-keep-confederate-monuments-on-state-capitol-grounds/