Hotlines in place for struggling West Virginians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Along with celebration and joy, another aspect of the holiday season looms large for many people: Stress and anxiety.

The “holiday blues” is a well-known phenomenon that may be amplified this year by pandemic stress. A recent study from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a significant increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and alcohol abuse during the pandemic.

Here in West Virginia, overdoses are again on the rise. Data shows similar escalation in rates of depression and anxiety. Now that many people are faced with unemployment, the loss of loved ones or spending Christmas alone, the emotional toll could be enormous…

