Hotel for the holidays: Christmas at The Greenbrier in W.Va. a relatively new tradition
Charleston Gazette-Mail
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Spending the holidays at The Greenbrier resort is practically a Christmas miracle.
When families arrive, the lobby smells of rich chocolate, trees are trimmed and themed to each room, the stockings are hung and presents are wrapped and ready for Christmas morning. With sleigh rides, ice skating and a Gingerbread Ball listed among the activities, the resort strives to become a winter wonderland for its guests — many of whom have made the special day at the resort a tradition.
“I think grandmother has moved to the retirement home and she doesn’t have her home anymore, and so they decide to go to The Greenbrier,” said Betsy Conte, director of social activities.
She welcomes many of The Greenbrier’s guests back year after year with hundreds — if not thousands — of yards of ribbon and dozens of decorated trees. …
