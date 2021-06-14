Home is where you write your tune: Sandy Pinkard inducted into West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sandy Pinkard had to laugh when he got the news he was going into the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

Not because he didn’t take it seriously, no sir.

“Hey, let me tell you, it’s an honor to be recognized,” the Nashville songwriter and performer said last week from his home in Kingwood.

The Preston County mountain town has been his home for the past few years.

As it turns out, organizers of the hall, attached to the historic Sagebrush Round-Up music venue in neighboring Marion County, had a request accompanying his nomination, which is why he had to chuckle.

The ceremony is at 6 p.m. today, and as part of the proceedings, inductees take the stage to perform a mini-set of the songs that got them there — be they interpretations of jukebox tunes or the ones they penned themselves…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/12/home-is-where-you-write-your-tune/