Home grown? Medical cannabis companies mostly out-of-state take majority of West Virginia permits

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Once again, out-of-state business entities and owners took the majority of dispensary and processor permits for West Virginia’s long-awaited medical cannabis program.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Cannabis announced that 100 dispensaries between 32 companies with locations in 23 counties had been selected. The Office of Medical Cannabis announced the selection of 10 growers in October 2020 and 10 processors in November 2020.

According to a review of the selected dispensaries and processors selected by the Office of Medical Cannabis and a search of business records through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, 22 of the 32 companies selected as dispensaries involved out-of-state entities, controlling 79 of the 100 dispensary locations.

Looking at last year’s selection of medical cannabis processors, seven of the 10 processors came from out-of-state. As previously reported, eight of the selected 10 growers had out-of-state connections…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/02/home-grown-medical-cannabis-companies-mostly-out-of-state/