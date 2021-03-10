WVDNR annual public meetings on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations cancelled due to COVID-19, public comments accepted until April 2

Release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual public meetings on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations have been cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced.

Public comments will be accepted through April 2. Those who wish to comment on proposed regulations can download a 2021 Sectional Meeting Questionnaire at wvdnr.gov. Copies of the questionnaire are also available at WVDNR district offices, the Elkins Operational Center and the South Charleston headquarters. Written comments should be postmarked by April 2 and mailed to:

Keith Krantz

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

Wildlife Resources Section

P.O. Box 67

Elkins, WV 26241

WVDNR will also publish videos explaining the proposed regulations on March 15. These videos will be accessible from the agency’s website (wvdnr.gov) and social media channels.

“We aren’t able to have in-person meetings this year, but hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and anyone else who’s interested in the state’s wildlife and law enforcement programs are encouraged to review our proposed regulation changes and send us any comments they might have,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

Proposed regulation changes include those for the 2021 hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar. Comments will also be accepted on 2022-2023 general hunting and trapping regulations and 2022 fishing regulations.

Hunters, trappers and anglers who have questions should contact their local district office at the numbers below.

District 1: 304-825-6787

District 2: 304-822-3551

District 3: 304-924-6211

District 4: 304-256-6947

District 5: 304-756-1023

District 6: 304-420-4550

Elkins Operations Center: 304-637-0245