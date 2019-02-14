Historic West Virginia law firm announces name change

DiTrapano Barrett DiPiero McGinley & Simmonsis now

DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, PLLC

Release from DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, PLLC:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The law firm DiTrapano Barrett DiPiero McGinley & Simmons has announced they are now operating under a new name, DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, PLLC.

The firm has a long history in West Virginia, having provided legal services for working men and women and their families for more than 40 years. One of the founding members of the firm, Rudolph “Rudy” DiTrapano, began practicing law in 1951 in Cabin Creek, W. Va., and later went on to found DiTrapano & Jackson, which evolved into DiTrapano Barrett DiPiero, McGinley & Simmons in 2013.

“When Rudy DiTrapano passed away in 2017, our firm carried on with his name to honor his stellar career and his commitment to excellent and caring legal representation to clients,” said Tim DiPiero, a partner at the firm since 1983. “We are fortunate he passed on his tremendous legal experience and wisdom to all our present members. But now is the time to for us to move forward under our new name.”

Through the years, while the firms that Rudolph DiTrapano helped found may have changed names, the quality of representation for clients remained consistently high, with the firm annually being named as one of the “Best Law Firms” in West Virginia, and each of the firm’s present members annually honored by being chosen by other West Virginia lawyers as one of the few top “Best Lawyers” and “Super Lawyers” in West Virginia.

“Our lawyers have both depth and breadth of legal experience. Our unique talents enable us to handle each client’s case with insight, understanding, and preparedness,” said partner Lonnie Simmons. “We continue to practice law in the mold of Rudy DiTrapano, who had a huge influence on the way we represent injured people, defend our clients in civil and criminal cases, or represent them in administrative proceedings and arbitrations.”

Tim DiPiero joined the firm of DiTrapano & Jackson in 1983 after years of working as an assistant U.S. Attorney, and tried many criminal and civil cases with Rudy DiTrapano. Lonnie Simmons likewise joined the firm of DiTrapano & Jackson in 1988 and worked many cases with Rudy DiTrapano. Sean McGinley joined DiTrapano & Jackson in 1995, and worked on many complex commercial and personal injury cases with Rudy DiTrapano. After the present firm was formed in 1998 (known then as DiTrapano Barrett & DiPiero), Rob Bastress joined the firm and also worked on many cases with Rudy DiTrapano. Joshua Barrett, one of the founding members of the firm along with Rudy DiTrapano and Tim DiPiero, became of counsel to the firm in 2012.

The lawyers at DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress have worked as an assistant United States’ Attorney, held prestigious judicial clerkships, and worked closely with judges in the federal Court of Appeals and United States District Courts, as well as with the Supreme Court of West Virginia. The firm has also represented the State of West Virginia and some its agencies for more than 20 years and has won a number of high-profile public cases and been involved in a wide variety of civic and charitable endeavors and pro bono representation.

“Our firm is proud of the reputation we have built over the years and we are dedicated to remaining one of the most successful law firms in West Virginia in our practice areas,” said Sean McGinley. “We are not a typical law firm,” said Rob Bastress, also a partner in the firm. “With over 150 combined years of experience, our attorneys have made a name for themselves by applying our knowledge in diverse legal areas, especially in complex cases involving personal injury or wrongful death, medical malpractice and industrial accident claims,” Bastress added.

All of the firm’s contact information, including physical and post office addresses, telephone number, email addresses, and website, remain the same.

About DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress, PLLC

DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress is a top-rated law firm located in Charleston, West Virginia. In addition to having many years of experience representing injured people, our lawyers have considerable experience defending civil and criminal cases and in administrative proceedings and arbitrations. The firm is dedicated to helping those who seek full justice in cases involving, but not limited to, severe car accidents, trucking liability, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, wrongful death and wrongful termination. We approach every case as a team so each of our lawyers can apply their unique insights, skill sets, and individual strategies to ensure the best outcome possible. To learn more about the firm, call 877-416-8518 or visit the firm’s website at www.dbdlawfirm.com.