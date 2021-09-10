Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auction

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A historic downtown Huntington building has been sold to a prominent local businessman.

The former Herald-Dispatch location at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 10th Street sold for $330,000 during a public auction Thursday at the building’s front entrance.

The winning bidder was Marshall Reynolds of River City Properties LLC, a Huntington real estate investment firm. He said the building’s location, close to Pullman Square and Marshall University, gives it great opportunities for development in the future.

“There are currently no plans for the building,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds was bidding against some investors from out of the area and said keeping it locally owned was important to him.

“I am really happy that it will remain in local hands,” he said. “This historic building is a big and very important part of Huntington. The price seemed so cheap, I decided I would buy it and keep it locally owned.” …

