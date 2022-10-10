Highmark’s Medicare Advantage plans earn highest scores in federal quality program

WV Press Release Sharing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Highmark announced this week that its Medicare Advantage plans in West Virginia achieved a 5-Star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest possible designation.

Medicare Advantage Plans are evaluated on a scale of one to five. In arriving at the overall annual quality rating, CMS takes into account how well health plans score in five different categories including (1) keeping members healthy and up-to-date on preventive care measures, (2) managing chronic health conditions, (3) member responsiveness (4) handling problems and complaints, and (5) customer service.

In West Virginia, Highmark’s Medicare Advantage PPO plans were scored by CMS and scored a 5 out of a possible 5 stars.

“We are very proud of this 5 Star rating,” said William Rayball, vice president of Quality for Highmark Federal Business. “The Star ratings continue to show that Highmark is committed to listening to our members across the Mountain State. Not only are we continuously improving our benefits, networks and pricing year after year, but we are also investing in innovative solutions to drive health outcomes and a remarkable experience as our members navigate their health journey.”

Unlike traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans limit the amount of out-of-pocket contribution a beneficiary is required to make. In addition to covering the same hospital and medical services as Medicare Parts A & B, Highmark Medicare Advantage plans include benefits for preventive care, hearing aids, vision and dental care, and popular fitness memberships.

For its 2023 Medicare Advantage plans, Highmark will provide more value to Medicare members with lower premiums and copays and expanded supplemental benefits across its service areas in West Virginia. Highmark will also launch three new plans, including two $0 premium plans, to create a portfolio that better meets the needs of all consumers.

The annual election period for seniors to choose Medicare Advantage coverage for next year runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

Consumers can learn more about the CMS Star ratings at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website.

Detailed descriptions of all Highmark Medicare Advantage plans are available by calling 1-800-318-1487 or at Medicare.highmark.com .

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Call the phone number on the back of your member ID card (TTY users may call 711) for more information.



Highmark Choice Company, Highmark Senior Health Company, and Highmark Senior Solutions Company are Medicare Advantage plans with a Medicare contract. HM Health Insurance Company is a PDP plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Highmark Choice Company, Highmark Senior Health Company, Highmark Senior Solutions Company, and HM Health Insurance Company depends on contract renewal. Highmark Blue Shield, Highmark Choice Company, Highmark Senior Health Company, Highmark Senior Solutions Company, and HM Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

ABOUT HIGHMARK INC.

One of America’s leading health insurance organizations and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc. (the Health Plan) and its affiliated health plans (collectively, the Health Plans) work passionately to deliver high-quality, accessible, understandable, and affordable experiences, outcomes, and solutions to customers. As the fourth-largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization, Highmark Inc. and its Blue-branded affiliates proudly cover the insurance needs of approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and West Virginia. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit www.highmark.com.