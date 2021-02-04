West Virginia higher ed leaders share COVID challenges, future goals during Press Association meeting

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State education leaders talked with the press Wednesday afternoon about the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic and what lies ahead.

This was the third and final West Virginia Press Association legislative lookahead virtual meeting (a Thursday meeting previously mentioned has been canceled).

Kids had to get fed even while they weren’t in school buildings, and State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said they served 27 million meals from the time schools closed in March through the end of December. Typical summer meal service is 5,000 and last summer they served 8 million.

Broadband access inequity was a problem before the pandemic, he said, and became a huge problem after it hit. He mentioned again the significant failure rates for virtual and remote learing – a full third of kids failing at least one core class…

