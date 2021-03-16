HHOMA invites public to virtually attend “Operation Equity: Removing Barriers to Equitable Vaccine Distribution” webinar on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia health officials will discuss efforts to expand vaccine access in the state’s minority communities on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m.



Registration for the webinar, Operation Equity: Removing Barriers to Equitable Vaccine Distribution, is free and can be completed online at bit.ly/OperationEquityWebinar.





“This informative webinar gives you a chance to hear from our state’s health experts and ask them questions on this important subject,” said Jill Upson, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs executive director and chair of West Virginia’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities. “We encourage you to send questions to the presenters ahead of time by emailing our office.”



Questions can be emailed to [email protected] , should include the subject line “OPERATION EQUITY QUESTIONS,” and must be sent by Wednesday, March 17, at 5 p.m.



The webinar’s presenters include: Dr. Jeremiah “Awori” Hayanga, director, West Virginia University Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (WVU ECMO) program Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus czar and WVU vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences Dr. Ayne Amjad, commissioner, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, and the West Virginia State Health Officer Bill Crouch, secretary, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources