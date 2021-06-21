Henderson Hall marks West Virginia’s founding with Civil War reenactment

By Candice Black, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Scenes from the Civil War were brought to Henderson Hall this weekend as a way to commemorate the establishment of West Virginia in the height of the war in 1863.

Every year, the community gathers at Henderson Hall to learn about the Civil War and its impact on the state. According to Henderson Hall director Randy Modesitt, G.W. Henderson, the man who built the house, was a member of the Wheeling Convention which established West Virginia as a state.

“That’s another reason why we do it. They were pro-Union, G.W. had already ended his slaves, almost all of the Hendersons were pro-Union,” Modesitt said.

Actors arrived Friday and camped out over the weekend to teach people about the Civil War and show what a typical skirmish might have looked like. Modesitt is hopeful people of the younger generation were able to learn about the country’s troubled past during the event…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2021/06/henderson-hall-marks-west-virginias-founding-with-civil-war-reenactment/