Help keep West Virginia students warm:

Coats4Kids program running from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1: #keepWVwarm

Release from the West Virginia Education Alliance:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps is hosting Coats4Kids from January 18 to February 1.

The coat drive aims to donate at least 400 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm.

“We need your help to make a difference in your local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves at more than 45 drop-off locations around the state,” a representative said.

The Education Alliance encourages donors to put extra love in the donation by including a note in the pocket of each coat donated.

Click here” to learn more about how you can help #keepWVwarm.