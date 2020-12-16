Heavy snow projected for West Virginia

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Randolph and surrounding counties are bracing for a second winter storm this week, as another surge is expected to make its way through most of the region today.

Close to 45 million residents in the eastern United States are under winter storm watch for the next 24 hours as a nor’easter is expected to bring some of the heaviest snow the area has seen in some time.

“The southern stream system is bringing a lot of moisture up and it’s meeting with a lot of that cold air that is already in place up here,” John Peck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Tuesday afternoon. “That combination makes for a lot of snow to drop on the region.”

Snow is expected to start sometime in the afternoon today with the most significant portion of the storm to hit later in the evening…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2020/12/heavy-snow-projected-for-region/