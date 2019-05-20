Hatfield-McCoy Trail in Mercer County, W.Va., to celebrate anniversary

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — A local ATV trail has hit a milestone mark of more than 50,000 trail permits sold in 2018 as it approaches its seventh anniversary this Memorial Day weekend in Mercer County.

“It opened on Memorial Day weekend six years ago, so this will be No. 7,” said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority. “We’ve got our new facility at the top of the mountain in Coaldale and we’ve had a dozen investments in lodging providers. Those are just fantastic. Mercer County continues to be one of our fastest-growing counties, and many years it’s the fastest-growing county.”

One growth indicator hit a new high in 2018 when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail sold 50,031 permits, Lusk said. …

