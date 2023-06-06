Harold Payne of Hurricane takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Harold Payne of Hurricane took the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Monday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane with a one under par 71.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 100 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Payne winning the Silver Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio;

Senior Net: Christopher Brumley of Charleston;

Silver Net: Donald Duty of Chapmanville;

Gold Gross: Ed Hensley of Myrtle Beach, SC;

Gold Net: David Snyder of South Charleston; and

Diamond Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane. Other highlights of the day saw Eric Fairbanks of Morgantown score five birdies. “The players had beautiful weather and a great day at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

The Senior Series is back in action Thursday, June 8, at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.