Hannah Morgan joins West Virginia Hive to lead business capacity services

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Hannah Morgan has joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and will be leading the Business Capacity Services (BCS) team of the West Virginia Hive. In her role, Morgan will provide supervision of the BCS department, performing high-level administrative and coordination tasks for multiple projects, initiatives, and grant activities, including administration of the WV Hive Business Hub, makerspace equipment, and coordination of outreach and training events.

A native of southern West Virginia, Morgan brings experience in business and facility management having spent the last few years in Roanoke, Va., working with Carilion Clinic. There she supported maintenance and operations of rural health facilities across southwestern and central Virginia.

Hannah earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Concord University. In August 2022, she completed her master’s degree in public administration, concentrating in nonprofit management. During her graduate studies, she conducted a comprehensive assessment on economic development in her hometown of Beckley, which increased her motivation to return to her West Virginia roots.

“Hannah possesses the skills to be a problem solver and a relationship builder,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the NRGRDA. “Her non-profit management education and experiences will serve her well in this role. In addition, Hannah’s graduate work focused on community and economic development in Beckley and Raleigh County spurred her to come home to West Virginia, and we could not be happier to have her on our team.”

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: NRGRDA’s mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. Website: https://nrgrda.org/

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/